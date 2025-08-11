​Go Jonny go, go! Hothersall hits a brilliant double century

Jonathan Hothersall hit a double century against St Annes (photo: Penwortham CC)

​An incredible double century from Jonathan Hothersall saw Penwortham thrash NPL Division Two leaders St Annes by 198 runs at home.

​The opening batter hit 25 fours and seven sixes in his unbeaten 156-ball 202 as Pen closed on a huge 314-7. Nathan Walmsley then ran through the visitors’ card, taking 6-25 as St Annes folded to 116 all. Luke Jardine hit 36.

Penwortham’s victory has certainly thrown the title race wide with second-placed Euxton drawing level on points with St Annes at the top.

They defeated Thornton Cleveleys at Balshaw Park although they were made to work hard, eventually prevailing by 25 runs, with Josh Tolley’s inspired spell of bowling proving to be the difference .

Hakeem Perryman’s half-century and Tolley’s 33 helped the hosts reach 194 all out.

Joshua Sackfield was in fine form with the ball, taking a superb 6-41.

But he was upstaged by Tolley, who took a brilliant 8-41, to dismiss TC for 169. Josh Borrell’s 66 was to be in vain.

Elsewhere, Vernon Carus sneaked to a one-wicket win over Carnforth at Lodge Quarry.

Jacob Holland took four wickets as the hosts posted 174 all out. Shane Doxon top scored with 46.

In reply, Hasan Zaman hit 46 abut Vernons lost wickets at regular intervals. It was Holland (34 not out) who guided his men home.