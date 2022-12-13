Garstang U16 girls show spirit in baptism of fire

This was a real challenge for the girls – represented by Ellie Williams in goal, Alice Chapman, Alyssa Evans, Gracie Sutton, Hannah Willcox, Issy Proctor, Jess Anderson, Louisa Proctor and Scarlett Knight – as their opponents included the well-established big clubs with teams well used to playing the very different indoor game.

Garstang started with a bang against Brooklands Poynton when at an early penalty corner Sutton scored with a good shot to the side of the keeper.

However, Brooklands quickly won a corner and equalised just over two minutes in into the game.

The Garstang Under-16s team with coach David Gee

Proctor stormed in to the Brooklands D at the start of the second half and had two good chances of scoring. After six minutes Brooklands scored at a corner.

With three minutes to go Garstang won a corner but Brooklands held out for a 2-1 win.

Garstang’s next opponents were local rivals Preston.

A minute in to the second half Evans hit the keeper’s pads hard. Preston won a corner and then Garstang two corners as they again put pressure on Preston.

Seven minutes in, Preston scored a good goal across Garstang keeper Williams. Garstang won three more corners but lady luck was not with the and Preston won 1-0 against the run of play.

Garstang next played premier club Alderley Edge and dared to have a real go at them.

Alderley scored after two minutes and again five minutes later but Sutton lifted the ball to the side of the keeper to pull a goal back.

Two minutes later they were awarded yet another flick but this time the Keeper saved Sutton’s shot.

Alderley scored a good goal to lead 3-1. In the second half Alderley got in to their stride and put real pressure on Garstang scoring two more goals to win 5-1.

Garstang lost key defender Proctor as she felt very unwell before the game against Chester. In the opening half, Garstang again competed well but Chester scored twice on the break.

In the second half Chester scored after six minutes in to lead 3-0.

Garstang then came back hard winning four corners but did not score.

Chester then scored two goals in the last two minutes to win 5-0.

The final game was against Timperley who scored two goals in each half.

Garstang fought hard against a very strong attacking side and did well against the odds.This was a real baptism of fire for a brave and potentially strong Garstang side.

They were not overawed by the big clubs and Garstang’s players showed their pace and quality to post a warning for the future.

