​Garstang in great position to compete for the biggest prizes in Northern Premier League

Garstang batsman Mark Walling (photo: Tim Gilbert/Preston Photographic Society)

​Batsman Mark Walling admits he and his Garstang team-mates cannot have too many complaints about the way the summer has gone so far.

​The Riversiders sit top of the Northern Premier League Division One table – four points clear of second placed Kendal.

They also moved through to the semi-finals of the 40 Over Cup on Sunday, beating their nearest challengers in the league thanks to a dominant display.

The victory was particularly morale-boosting for Garstang after losing to Chorley the previous day – their first league defeat of the season – and they had also seen their hopes of reaching Twenty20 finals day ended by Kendal the previous week.

"It’s been a good start to the season in all competitions,” said Walling.

“The T20 was a bit disappointing but that can happen in the shorter format and we were on the wrong end of some very destructive batting.

"But the league form has been good and it’s great to get into the semi-finals of the 40 Over Cup.

"The change in league format this season has put extra emphasis on the cup.

"Now you are playing seven or eight games to hopefully get to a final whereas it was previously only two or three games which you needed to win.

"I think the cup carries a bit more weight this season than what it has done in the past.”

Despite their cup ambitions, Walling admits the league title, which they won in 2022, is their No.1 priority.

He added: "The league is the main focus, we are nearly half-way through – two more games to go – so hopefully if we carry on the form that we have done so far, we will hopefully be there or thereabouts.

"If you get on a run of wins, you get momentum, and obviously that breeds that winning mentality.

"There’s lot of cricket still left to be played but it’s good to be up and around it at this stage.”

​It’s derby day at the Riverside this weekend as Garstang entertain fierce rivals Longridge.

​The long-time rivals first locked horns in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield and have both since established themselves as forces to be reckoned with in the NPL.

Garstang claimed the the league title three years ago, while in the same year Longridge were crowned Lancashire knockout champions at Old Trafford.

The Riversiders have enjoyed a brighter start to this summer but, according to experienced batsman Mark Walling, that will count for nothing tomorrow.

“Longridge have got some good lads – I get on well with them,” said Walling.

“Both clubs play tough, competitive cricket. We are quite similar, similar demographics in terms of areas – smallish towns.

“Both clubs are run really well, on and off the field. We both invest in our junior set-ups got nice grounds and clubhouses.

“So it’s going to be a good battle tomorrow.”

The Twenty20 finals day takes place at Netherfield’s Parkside Road ground on Sunday. Chorley face Carlisle in the first semi-final at 10am, followed by Kendal against Fleetwood at 1pm with the winners to face each later in the day.

Fixtures

​NL Div 1: Fleetwood v Blackpool, Garstang v Longridge, Kendal v F&B, Leyland v Chorley, Settle v Netherfield.

NL Div 2: Barrow v Mawdesley, Great Eccleston v Carlisle, Penwortham v St Annes, TC v St Annes, Vernon Carus v Carnforth.

PAL SHIELD PREM: Eccleston v Torrisholme, Fylde v Westgate, Lancaster v Heysham, Morecambe v Rufford, Penrith v Burneside, Preston v K&W.