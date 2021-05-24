Fulwood star Hugh Carthy up to third in the Giro!

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) finished second and third respectively, and Fulwood ace Carthy (EF Education – Nippo) finished fifth on the day.

Victory allowed the ‘Maglia Rosa’ Bernal to increase his lead in the general classification, with Caruso second overall and Carthy in third, three minutes and 40 seconds off the race leader.