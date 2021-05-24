Fulwood star Hugh Carthy up to third in the Giro!
Preston’s Hugh Carthy improved his overnight position to third overall, as Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers won Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia from Sacile to Cortina d’Ampezzo on Monday.
Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) finished second and third respectively, and Fulwood ace Carthy (EF Education – Nippo) finished fifth on the day.
Victory allowed the ‘Maglia Rosa’ Bernal to increase his lead in the general classification, with Caruso second overall and Carthy in third, three minutes and 40 seconds off the race leader.
The Giro d’Italia finishes with a final time trial in Milan on Sunday.