Friday night racing action to enjoy at Aintree

Aintree racecourse

The action at the track gets underway at 5.28pm and concludes at 8.53pm with Chic then performing after racing.

The going is currently Good, Good to Soft in places with watering taking place. The forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the pick of the action and you can find the latest odds on the SBK Sportsbook AppThe £12,500 Juvenile Hurdle (6.03pm) over two miles is a fascinating event. Free Chakarte made a winning debut by 23 lengths for David Pipe at Hexham earlier this month and she is fancied to go close. Mucuna was rated 49 on the Flat and makes her hurdling debut here, whilst Fast Style makes his first start for Sam Allwood having won his final start on the Flat for Roger Charlton. Purchased for 15,000gns, he looks an interesting runner.

However, the most fascinating contender is All In Peder for trainer Emmet Mullins Rated 49 on the Flat, Mullins famously captured the Grand National with Noble Yeats earlier this season.

The £12,500 Novices’ Handicap Chase (6.38pm) is another interesting event. Mortlach has to be top of the shortlist following two facile wins at Huntingdon and Bangor so far over fences. He has the scope for loads more improvement and he rates as a leading player in this event. Ecco makes his first start for Alex Dunn here having won on his final run for Paul Nicholls at Uttoxeter in April.

Could Be Trouble chased home Mortlach at Bangor last time out, but is respected, whilst the four runners are completed by Notre Pari who scored at Fontwell over hurdles in March, but is yet to win seven starts over fences.

The £14,000 Handicap Chase over three miles at 7.13pm is another interesting event. Gats And Co has won his last four races, including when bolting up Ffos Las earlier this month. He has to defy an 8lb rise in the weights, but clearly commands plenty of respect. Go On Chez also impressed on his latest start at Bangor and is unbeaten in four runs over fences. Danny Whizzbang has plenty of high-class in his back catalogue and won at Huntingdon in April, whilst Abaya Du Mathan and I’m A Starman complete the five runners.

Elsewhere on the card, Hurricane Ali impressed when scoring at Bangor last month and could be up to defying a 7lb rise in the 7.48pm, a £10,500 Handicap Hurdle. El Borracho and scots Poet also tasted success last time out and are respected in that event.

Aintree Selections

5.28pm Kerosine Light

6.03pm Free Chakarte

6.38pm Mortlach

7.13pm Gats And Co

7.48pm Hurricane Ali

8.23pm Texard