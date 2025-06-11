Free Boccia taster sessions launch at Horwich Leisure Centre

Free Boccia taster sessions have launched at Horwich Leisure Centre, offering an exciting and inclusive opportunity for individuals of all abilities to participate in the sport. The next taster session will take place on Friday, June 13, from 2pm – 3.30pm.

Boccia is a target ball sport that tests both muscle control and accuracy. Played from a seated position, players propel balls towards a white target ball (the jack), aiming to land as close as possible. It’s an ideal sport for wheelchair users.

Steve Little, Healthy Life Coach, for Bolton Community Leisure Trust, which operates the facility, said: “These free sessions are to showcase everything that Boccia has to offer. Anyone is welcome to come along, regardless of ability and the aim to is create a supportive and friendly environment for participants to try out a new sport!”

Carla Woods for Bolton Boccia, said: “Playing Boccia can be a positive activity for physical and mental health. Like any sport, it is a way of engaging with other people, providing interaction and achievements as they develop the sport, while having fun at the same time.”

The game is played indoors on a court roughly the same size as a badminton court and can be competed in as an individual, in pairs, or as a team. This sport offers something for everyone, encouraging physical activity, teamwork, and precision.

To find out more about Bolton Boccia, please visit: www.boltonboccia.co.uk

Horwich Leisure Centre is accredited by Boccia England as a ‘Try Boccia Place.’ To find out more and book onto the next taster session, call 01204 334488 or visit www.boltonleisure.com.