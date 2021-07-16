Frankie Dettori rides in Godolphin blue at Haydock on Saturday

Haydock Park stages a six-race twilight card on Saturday evening

The going is currently Good to Soft, Good in places at the track and the forecast is set fair for a sunny evening.

We have previewed the action with our best racing tips in our runner-by-runner guide.

6.20pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Coco Bean is a former course and distance winner and has to be respected, but this looks all about Glen Esk. The four-year-old has looked a rejuvenated character this term, finishing second on his seasonal debut, before going one better at Windsor last time out. A 5lb rise to a mark of 68 looks fair and he can continue his upward progression here.

Selection: Glen Esk

6.50pm Fillies’ Handicap (5f)

Brazen Belle has good form on turf and is a danger, but Madreselva makes the most appeal. The three-year-old was well-beaten on her seasonal reappearance at Thirsk in May. However, she shaped well when fourth at Redcar on her latest start in May. Given plenty of time off since, a handicap mark of 69 looks workable and she is open to more improvement.

7.20pm Handicap (5f)

An ultra-competitive handicap. Mountain Park carries top-weight, but is a former course and distance winner and has to be high on the shortlist. Isle Of Lismore is a dual winner this term and there could be more to come off a mark of 89, whilst Lord Riddiford has plenty of good form in his back catalogue. Bottom-weight Saras Hope was a good fourth on her reappearance and is another to enter equations with another former course and distance winner Ishvara. However, last time out scorer Get It is a fascinating runner. He easily scored at Wolverhampton on his return to action from wind surgery and can get the better of fellow last time out winner Phoenix Star.

Selection: Get It

7.50pm Novice Stakes (6f)

Frankie Dettori makes the trip north for this event and is aboard Albahr for Godolphin. Number one jockey for the boys in blue for a number of years, Dettori rides for Charlie Appleby in this event. Albahr recorded his first success when scoring by a neck at Haydock in June in good style. It is interesting that Dettori has come to take the ride and the son of Dubawi is fancied to defy a penalty.

Selection: Albahr

8.20pm Fillies’ Novice Stakes (7f)

Ocean Wave was a good second on debut at Thirsk and has to be considered along with Evident Beauty who won on debut at Newbury, before finishing third at Newmarket. She was beaten on that occasion by Gal Wonder and the pair face off in this event. The daughter of Galileo impressed at Newmarket on that occasion and is taken to confirm the form in this event.

8.50pm Handicap (7f)

Joint top-weight Baby Alya is interesting as she seeks a second straight win. However, Turandot looks open to more improvement despite disappointing at Pontefract last time out. A reproduction of her third at Haydock in May gives her leading claims in the finale.