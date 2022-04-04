Fleetwood darts duo in Lakeside showdown

Fleetwood darts history was made when two players from the port won through to the contest the WDF World Championships at the sport's iconic Lakeside venue … and played each other.

By Andy Moore
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 12:30 am

Fylde coast friends Jordan Brooks and Lee Shewan met in the third session at the Surrey 'Home of Darts', where Shewan recovered from two legs down to take the first set 3-2.

Brooks won set two 3-0 only for Shewan to take the third set and the match by the same score.

Fleetwood darts players Lee Shewan and Jordan Brooks, who played each other in the WTF World Championships at Lakeside

It gets no easier in the last-32 for Lee, who plays for the Bowling Club in Fleetwood and is nicknamed 'The Cobbler'. He next faces defending champion Wayne Warren.

