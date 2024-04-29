​F&B’s final pairing hold their nerve to seal win over Kendal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wet conditions at Shap Road obviously made batting difficult with the bowlers on both sides holding sway.

Jon Fenton took 5-33 and Dom Jackson 2-23 as the hosts were bowled out for just 105 off 40.3 overs, with Sam Sharp top scoring with 22. If the visitors thought they would cruise to victory, they were to be mistaken as Kendal’s bowlers hit back with a vengeance.

Sharp (5-35) initially reduced the visitors to 15-4 and they were staring defeat square in the face at 63-9.

Fulwood & Broughton bowler Jon Fenton took five wickets

However, a stubborn final wicket partnership between Mark Smith and No.11 batter Chris Brookes edged F&B to victory in a nail-biting finish.

It was not pretty as both batsmen chose to occupy the crease rather than hit out.

Smith’s unbeaten 35 came off 120 deliveries while Brookes long vigil for 16 last 82 balls.

At Fox Lane, Leyland had the better of a drawn match against newly-promoted Euxton. An unbeaten half-century, including six boundaries, by Kurtis Watson helped the hosts to 174-4. James Critchley hit 40.

Watson then took 3-31 as last year’s Moore and Smalley Palace Shield champions closed on 146-8.

Australian star Zane Gilder hit a half-century and captain James Bones chipped-in with 35.

In the only other two fixtures to go ahead, St Annes were 16-run winners over Blackpool at Stanley Park.

The visitors batted first and posted 145 all out with Nathan Armstrong top scoring with 31. Josh Boyne was the pick of the bowlers with 4-10 while Matthew Grindley also took four wickets.

In reply, Lukman Vahaluwala took 5-30 as the home side were dismissed for 129. He was ably assisted by Mitch Bolus (3-42).

Fleetwood were comfortable six-wicket winners over Netherfield at Parkside Road. The home side made 159-9 thanks to Will Beeden (55) and Ben Barrow (45). Declan Clerkin and Matthew Siddall both took three wickets.