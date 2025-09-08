​F&B are on brink of relegation after crushing defeat at Settle

Chorley spinner Stuart Naden.

​Fulwood & Broughton are staring down the barrel of relegation with just one game of the Northern Premier League Division One season to go.

​Ben Parkinson’s men slipped into the bottom two after failing to gain a single bonus point in their seven-wicket defeat at Settle.

With Longridge claiming an unlikely victory at Kendal, who claimed the league title despite the defeat, F&B are now nine points from safety as they prepare to head to Netherfield this weekend.

They batted first at Kirkgate but could only muster 143 all out off 49.3 overs despite opener Ewen Mansford’s watchful 68.

Unfortunately, wickets tumbled around him as Will Davidson took 4-28 and Amar Ullah returned figures of 3-41.

In reply, Davidson smashed 35 off just 18 deliveries, including three sixes, at the top of the order.

The carnage was continued by Gautem Waghela, who hit 12 fours and two maximums in his unbeaten 78 to lead his men to victory.

Longridge looked to have saved themselves although it was not looking too good for Zac Christie’s men after they were dismissed for just 114 with Taariq Chiecktey top scoring with 31, while Dushan Vimukthi and Chris Miller took four and three wickets respectively.

Despite reaching 52 without loss with Darren Nightingale hitting 34, Kendal inexplicably lost 10 wickets for 42 runs as Jake Durnell (6-30) ran amok.

Kendal were still able to claim five bonus points which was enough to seal the title despite Garstang’s narrow three-run home victory over Chorley.

The Riversiders batted first and accumulated 210 all out thanks to Matthew Crowther’s fine half-century. Stuart Naden and James Dunn chipped-in with three wickets apiece.

Jack Taylor looked set to lead the visitors to victory with a brilliant century which included seven fours and six maximums.

But when he was the ninth man out with six runs still required, Garstang grabbed their chance to maintain their grip on runners-up spot.

​Leyland are within touching distance of safety although they fell agonisingly short of guaranteeing their status as an NPL Division One club on Saturday.

​Karl Cross’s men are 11 points clear of the drop zone, but they could have been mathematically safe if they had scored six more runs at home to Blackpool.

The visitors posted 231-7 – a total illuminated by Andrew Needham and Matthew Taaffe. The former struck 101, while the former finished unbeaten on 98.

The skipper, above, then hit 65, while Sam Oldham scored 35 but the hosts were dismissed for 226. Matthew Grindley and Joshua Boyne took four wickets apiece.