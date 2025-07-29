Ex-England ace and F&B bowler Simon Kerrigan has bottom side Fleetwood in spin

Fulwood and Broughton's Simon Kerrigan took 6-13

A marvellous spell from former England spinner Simon Kerrigan handed ​Fulwood & Broughton a huge boost in their survival bid.

​The men from Highfield sit in the relegation zone in the NPL Premier Division, but are now within touching distance of safety after Kerrigan bowled his team to victory over bottom side Fleetwood at Broadwater.

It was not looking too good for F&B after they were bowled out for just 112 with Michael Rippon (5-18) and Matthew Seedall (3-44) ripping through their batting order.

If the visitors found the batting conditions then do did the hosts who were skittled for a paltry 78.

Kerrigan held centre stage, taking six wickets with just 13 runs conceded from 12.3 overs.

Leyland continue to look nervously over their shoulders after they were beaten at home by Kendal, who stretched their lead at the top to 24 points.

Maximus Winskill hit 60, with Cole Abrahams and Harry Temperton both contributing 31 to the visitors’ total of 184 all out.

Andrew Jacques and Ned Patterson were the pick of the bowlers, sharing six wickets.

In reply, Jacob Wright (40) and Alexander Eyre (50) put on 98 for the opening wicket, but the hosts then lost 10 wickets for 75 runs. Christopher Miller returned figures of 4-42.

Garstang slumped to their third successive league defeat to Settle who leapfrogged above them into second place.

No home batsman at the Riverside could make a significant contribution as visitors restricted them to 133 all out. Will Vause took 4-46. In reply, Gautam Waghela’s unbeaten half-century ensured victory for Settle with six wickets to spare.

Longridge were well beaten at Chipping Road by Blackpool despite half-centuries for pro Taariq Chiecktey and Luke Platt.

Joshua Byre’s unbeaten 91 off 64 deliveries, including seven sixes, saw the visitors ease past the hosts’ total of 188 with eight wickets in hand. Andrew Needham also hit an unbeaten half-century.

Will Moulton agonisingly missed out on a century but still inspired Chorley to move back into third spot in the table with victory at home to Netherfield.

​The Windsor Park batsman hit a staggering 10 sixes and six fours but was run out pushing for the single he required to reach three figures.

Moulton, above, was aided by Maxwell Seedall (45) as the home side posted 185 all out. Samuel Medhurst took 5-36. In reply, John Huck hit an unbeaten 79 but the visitors fell 15 runs short of victory thanks to Sam Steeple five-wicket haul.

Euxton maintained their promotion push in Division Two thanks to a four-wicket win at Carnforth.

It appeared the visitors were in for an easy ride after Joseph Bowdon took 6-29 to reduce the hosts to 59-6, but Tom Parkinson’s brilliant 71 lifted their total to 180 all out.

Euxton were teetering on 89-6 when Jack Morgan (45 not out) and Joseph Barker (40 not out) enjoyed an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 92.

​Vernon Carus moved out of the relegation zone in the NPL Division Two after a dramatic run chase at home to Barrow.

​The visitors batted first and piled on the runs, accumulating 277-7.

Sam Dutton top scored with 77 and there were significant contributions from Dikshant Vairagi (57) and Drew Postlethwaite (44). Matthew Timms took three wickets.

Brilliant knocks of 96 and 81 from Haren Shetty and skipper Wes Royle respectively, helped by Jaxon Cornfield (40) got Vernons over line with one ball to spare and three wickets in hand.

Elsewhere, Penwortham were well beaten by Great Eccleston by 129 runs at Hall Lane.

Alexander Rhodes hit 78 as the home side posted 271-9. Ryan Roberts and Ryan Maddock both took three wickets.

Rhodes and Mohamed Nadeem then took three wickets apiece as Pen were bowled out for 142.

In the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, Preston were beaten at Penrith.

They were bowled out for a humiliating 46 with Greg Hall taking 4-4, while Finlay Hansford took 3-8.

Preston managed to take four wickets in reply, but the damage had already been done.

Eccleston suffered an eight-wicket defeat away at Fylde. Jadeja Edwards hit 76, including 10 boundaries, as the visitors posted 158 all out.

The hosts eased home courtesy of Will Smith (53) and Ted Bain (45 not out).