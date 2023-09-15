Euxton's Palace Shield league title success has exceeded all expectations

Watch more videos on Shots!

The club had a long-term plan of winning promotion to the Northern Premier League over the next five years.

However, after a remarkable season, they have exceeded all expectations by dominating the league and wrapping up the title with three games remaining.

With this weekend’s final game at home to Torrisholme to go, Euxton find themselves on 207 points – 39 points clear of their nearest challengers Carnforth and Mawdesley.

Captain James Bones, who returned to the club this year after a spell in the Liverpool Competition with Ormskirk – admitted this summer could not have gone any better.

Bones said: "Looking at it at the start of the season, there are two Northern League teams who have obviously come down so you’re thinking they will probably be good and we knew that there were a lot of other good teams.

“But we knew that we could be there or thereabouts but to win it in the manner that we have with three games to spare is surprising to me and I don’t think anyone at the club expected us to win it this year.

"It’s been nice for me to come back as captain and get the club to where we really wanted to be which has been the club’s aim over next five years.

"We brought some good young recruits in at the start of the season and everybody has just gelled together."

A strong start laid the foundations for Euxton and they sprinted over the finishing line at the end.

"Throughout the season we have done what has been required,” said Bone.

"Up to June and mid July, we were playing some really strong cricket.

"The we went through that middle period when the weather turned and it was wet. We were unlucky with some games which got called off but we managed to ride through that.

"Coming into the back end of the season, we have been strong in all areas.”

Meanwhile, ​there may well be a party atmosphere at Balshaw Park tomorrow but James Bone insists there is still work to be done by his team.

Euxton may have nothing left to play for in respect of themselves.

But there is still a lot riding on the result of their final league game against Torrisholme at home this weekend.

The visitors are third from bottom in the table, but could still be relegated if they lose to Euxton and Kirkham & Wesham get the better of Mawdesley.

"The last two weeks we have played games after we have already sealed the title but I have seen no drop in our level of play,” said Bone.

"We have been trying our best and we will continue to do so.

"It’s a massive game for Torrisholme and no doubt they will be well up for it.”