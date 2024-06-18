​Euxton shock league leaders to boost survival hopes in Northern League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Euxton caused a huge surprise in the Northern Premier Cricket League on Saturday.

The strugglers got the better of league leaders Fleetwood at Balshaw Park.

James Bone’s men collected 12 points in a winning draw to move out of the bottom two.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have been replaced by St Annes whose season goes from bad to worse after they were well beaten by rock-bottom Mawdesley.

Lukman Vahaluwala batting for St Annes

In a rain-affected match reduced to 22 overs per side, Euxton batted first and posted a challenging 137-5.

After losing Joseph Barker for a duck in the opening over, Ben Houghton and Bone put on 58 for the second wicket.

Houghton cracked 33 off 23 deliveries and found the boundary rope on seven occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bone went on to hit an unbeaten match-winning half-century. His 55 came off 62 balls and included three fours. Matthew Siddall took three wickets.

Overseas star Zane Gilder (3-37) put the pressure on the visitors and then the skipper took two wickets in one over, including that of top scorer Andy Drake (37) to seal an excellent result for the hosts.

Mawdesley gave their survival hopes a major boost thanks to a four-wicket win at Vernon Road.

The home side batted first and were dismissed for 149. Joshua Unsworth took 4-46 and Joshua Adamson returned figures of 4-29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lukman Vahaluwala and Thomas Bradley hit 35 and 38 respectively.

Daniel Unsworth (43) and Fyffe Dennis (37) put on 79 for the first wicket, while Dominic Hendricks continued the momentum with 34.

Joe Hayton’s 3-24 gave the hosts some hope but Lee Berrie’s unbeaten 14 eased Mawdesley over the finishing line.

Matches involving Kendal and Longridge, Garstang and Netherfield, Settle and Leyland were all abandoned due to the inclement weather.

​It was a mixed weekend for Chorley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​On Saturday, they were beaten by Fulwood & Broughton at Windsor Park in a rain-affected match.

But they bounced back a day later by getting the better of Mawdesley by 61 runs at Rectory Field in a match reduced to 33 overs per side.

It was a superb 81 from professional Marques Ackerman paved the way for victory. His knock came off just 61 balls and included nine boundaries and three sixes as Chorley posted a sizeable 173-9. Joshua Unsworth (3-44) and Joshua Adamson (3-50) were among the wickets for the home side.

In reply, Mawdesley were all out for 112, with Sam Steeple, pictured, taking 4-21 and Matt Dawson chipping in with 3-40. Ben Munslow and Adamson provided some respectability to the total with 35 and 24 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, Chorley were bowled out for just 88 in response to F&B’s 125-5 off 25 overs.