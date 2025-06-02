​Euxton record their first win as Penwortham lead the way at top of Division Two

Ian Dunn hit 48 for Vernon Carus but Euxton ran out winners (photo: Dan Martino)

​Euxton got off the mark with their first victory of the Northern League Division Two campaign, winners by 29 runs at Vernon Carus on Saturday.

​The visitors elected to bat, and made 257 for three in their 50 overs.

James Bone’s 86 not out was the stand-out in Euxton’s innings, ably supported by Josh Tolley’s 66 and 37 not out from Ben Houghton.

Ian Dunn got Vernons’ reply off to a solid start, his knock of 48 instrumental in steering them to 113-3, until Joe Barker’s bowling swung the game the way of Euxton.

He quickly accounted for Wes Royle and Jaxon Cornford, also claiming thwe wickets of Muhammad Patel, David Fisher and Matthew Timms to finish with 5-51 as the hosts ran out of steam, reaching 228 for eight in their 50 overs.

Penwortham lead the way at the top of the table after back-to-back victories in their opening two games, the latest by 119 runs at Thornton Cleveleys. The visitors were 199 all out after being put in to bat, Ryan Dimasi hitting 81 and Harish Hamsa 25.

Cameron Chisholm took 5-59 and Josh Sackfield 4-16, but any hopes TC had of victory were tempered by Matthew Finnerty’s 6-60, as they were all out for 80.

Elsewhere in the division, Carnforth beat Mawdesley, and ST Annes won at Carlisle – the only sides other than Penwortham to have 100 per cent records.