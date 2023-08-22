​Euxton pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw reveals mental health struggles after World Championships agony

​The Olympic bronze medallist did not progress from qualifying and said her mental health was "really suffering".

The Euxton athlete, 31, has spoken of being "crippled" by anxiety after a nasty fall last year and said she picked up a stomach bug before these championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I don't really know how I feel right now," she told BBC Sport

a

"At the moment, I don't want to compete or think about the pole vault or do anything.

"I know I'm going to retire after Paris 2024 Olympics next year anyway, but after feeling how I was feeling out there today, I'm just devastated and I don't know how much more I can take."

Last year, Bradshaw retired from the World Championships in Eugene after she was injured when her pole snapped in qualifying and she landed on the back of her neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She missed the previous indoor season because of "various health, body and mental challenges".

In Budapest, Bradshaw, who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, failed with her first two jumps at 4.35m – well below her British record of 4.90m – before clearing that mark at her final attempt.

She then failed at 4.50m before two unsuccessful efforts at 4.60m.

"It wasn't good, I'm devastated," Bradshaw said.

"I don't really know how many blows I can keep on taking.

"I was vomiting with a sickness bug on Thursday. It really wiped me and I've done nothing since to try and recoup the energy.

"It seems like one thing after the other for me over the last two years.