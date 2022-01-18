Euxton pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw pulls out of indoor season on health grounds in a bid to get ready for huge summer of action

The Euxton athlete won an Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo last summer but took time over winter to take a break from the sport.

It was expected that the 30-year-old would have been training towards the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade in March where she would be one of the favourites to win a medal if not gold.

However, in a social media post, Bradshaw revealed she has been suffering from a mild bout of glandular fever and has decided to channel all her effort into getting ready for this summer's outdoor competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holly Bradshaw

Bradshaw is hoping to compete at a home Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and also has eyes on both the World and European Championships.

"Over the last 12 months I have been suffering from various health, body and mental challenges which have significantly affected my ability to train near the level I wish for," said Bradshaw.

"I am very aware that there is a big outdoor season on the horizon with three major championships so I'm channelling all of my energy into getting myself healthy for an incredibly exciting summer."