​Euxton humble Great Ecc but promotion hopes in balance

Skipper James Bone hit a half-century for Euxton (photo: Euxton CC)

Euxton enjoyed a staggering 277-run victory at Great Eccleston in the NPL Division Two – but it still may not be enough to earn promotion.

​The visitors – in third spot in the table – posted a mammoth 300-6 and then routed the hosts for an embarrassing 23.

Ben Houghton smashed 167 off 152 balls, including 13 boundaries and eight sixes, and James Bone hit 50. Not one batsman reached double figures in reply as jack shovelton (5-4) Joseph Bowden (4-18) ran amok.

Meanwhile, Vernon Carus are looking nervously over their shoulders in Division Two. They are just six points above the drop zone after they were thrashed by leaders Carlisle at Factory Lane.

The visitors amassed a huge 331-5 with Michael Slack (102) and Marc Brown (96) the destroyers-in-chief.

In reply, Vernons were skittled for a paltry 72. Nico Watt took 7-28.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed Penwortham lost by four wickets to Carnforth despite Charlie Parker’s 5-23.

Preston continued their march towards promotion in the Moore & Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

​Sajid Patel’s bowlers blew Westgate away at West Cliff to seal a comprehensive 97-run win.

Chasing 160, the visitors were humbled for 62. Imran Mehmood set the ball rolling with 4-39 at the top of the order. Spinner Talha Patel then took charge taking 3-2.

Earlier, Ahmed Saeed Bariwala struck 44 to give Preston a competitive total to defend. Rangika Pinnala Don took 5-34.

Preston remain six point clear of third-placed Lancaster who defeated Burneside by seven wickets with Ben Simm impressing with 5-40.

Elsewhere, Eccleston still have relegation worries after they lost by 12 runs at home to Rufford.