Euxton are denied by weather after Ben Houghton’s half-century

​Euxton were robbed of moving further away from the bottom two in the Northern Premier Cricket League by the weather on Saturday.

​James Bone’s men had played themselves into the perfect position with the bat against fellow strugglers St Annes at Balshaw Park.

They accumulated a whopping 261-6 off their 50 overs but unfortunately the weather then intervened preventing the visitors from going out to bat.

There were significant scores all the way down the order from Euxton with Ben Houghton top scoring with 69 at the top of the order. He struck 10 fours and two sixes while Bone hit eight boundaries on his way to 47.

Tom Higson took two wickets for Garstang

Aneeq Hassan and Zane Nirodi both hit 27 and Sam Sweeney contributed 28. Joe Hayton, Lukman Vahaluwala and Joe Davies took two wickets each.

Bottom side Mawdesley’s hopes of picking up only their second win of the season were also denied by the rain.

They had posted 188-6 off 45 overs at Fulwood & Broughton, but the hosts’ reply was over after just 2.2 overs.

