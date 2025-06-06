Eccleston fighter Mark Jeffers hoping to put past frustrations behind him when he faces Sean Hemphill on Saturday night

Mark Jeffers in action against Joshua Quartey last year (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

​Mark Jeffers has decided that there is no use in him sulking despite being left frustrated on his path to potential boxing super stardom.

​The Eccleston fighter takes on American Sean Hemphill on Saturday night in a super-middleweight contest at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium.

A victory is likely to finally open the right doors for the 28-year-old with the prospect of domestic ‘war of the roses’ dust-up with Yorkshireman Callum Simpson in the offing.

Opportunity certainly knocks for Jeffers this evening – and not before time some people might argue.

The Lancashire fighter as, at times, inexplicably been overlooked for title shots despite being a former English champion and boasting a perfect professional record of 20 victories.

In 2023, Jeffers defeated Zak Chelli but then saw the Londoner promoted ahead of him for a British title showdown against Jack Cullen last summer.

Chelli emerged victorious on that occasion but then lost his crown last summer to Simpson, who tops the bill at Oakwell this evening when he faces Ivan Zucco for the vacant European title.

“It has been frustrating,” Jeffers admitted. “Beating Zak Chelli and then seeing him go on to win the British title.

"It was a bit of a kick in the teeth knowing that is somebody that I have already beaten.

"He got put in front of me and then obviously Callum Simpson, he got pushed ahead of me but there’s no point in me sulking.

"I have kept busy, I have kept winning and I am going to put myself in a position where I am going to force them to have to fight me.

"I am on a good run of form and momentum is something I probably haven’t had.

"This is going to be my third fight in the past six months or so so it’s only going to benefit me. I definitely feel I am reaching my peak now.”