Eccleston boxer Mark Jeffers plans are derailed after shock defeat to Sean Hemphill

Sean Hemphill consoles Mark Jeffers following their super-middleweight fight (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

​Eccleston’s supermiddleweight Mark Jeffers was shocked by America's Sean Hemphill on Saturday night at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium.

​Jeffers had been looking for a statement performance as he pursued a shot at British rival Callum Simpson, who defeated Ivan Zucci on the same bill to win the European title, but Hemphill derailed those ambitions with a majority decision victory.

After 10 fiercely-fought rounds, they were level on one card 95-95 but New Orleans' Hemphill took it 96-94 and 97-93 for the other two judges.

Jeffers said: “Not to be tonight, I’m gutted but that’s life. Just didn’t have it tonight, I never stopped trying but wasn’t to be.”

Jeffers opened the fight with slick head movement as he took a close look at Hemphill.

He padded down the American's punches and began to slot in solid jabs.

But the US contender, who has previously boxed former world champion William Scull, grew in confidence. He took heart at the end of the third round after answering Jeffers with a neat uppercut.

He began to swing punches home with abandon in the fourth round.

They traded left hooks and opened up on each other with meaty right hands. It left Jeffers trudging wearily after him.

In the fifth round Hemphill lobbed a one-two over, and at this point Jeffers let it through. Jeffers dashed his right down but Hemphill came back at him, linking up shots to the head as well as putting together a brace of uppercuts.

Jeffers chipped away at his resolve with body shots. He found Hemphill's chin with a left hook, but left himself open as the American fought back.

Hemphill's steady output continued as Jeffers strained to break him down.

A two-shot combination from Hemphill jolted Jeffers' head back. Jeffers marched back into him, determined to avert a crisis.

But the American kept on pumping out punches as they tore into each other for a grandstand finish.