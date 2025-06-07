Eccleston boxer Mark Jeffers is confident of living up to scrutiny

Mark Jeffers takes on Sean Hemphill (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Eccleston boxer Mark Jeffers knows his performance will be closely scrutinised when he takes on American Sean Hemphill.

The two go head-to-head at Barnsley’s Oakwell Stadium in a super-middleweight clash this evening.

Jeffers, left, has long been talked about as somebody who could go right to the very top of the sport and win world titles.

And he will be eager to put on a show especially as his performance will be directly measured against domestic rival Callum Simpson.

Current British title holder Simpson appears on the same event in his hometown – his European title fight against Ivan Zucco tops the bill.

Jeffers is eager to set-up a blockbuster ‘war of the roses’ clash against the Yorkshireman, but first he must take care of business against the well-regarded Hemphill.

"If on the same night (as Simpson fights) I can get a good knockout win over Hemphill then it will get people talking,” Jeffers said.

"People are going to be comparing our performances which is a natural thing to do with us being on the same show.

"Hopefully, it will build that fight up even bigger.

"I think I am ranked No.5 or No.6 on the IBF world rankings so I know I am world level but it’s just about getting those opportunities.

"I definitely feel like I have got world titles in me.

"This fight is going to be my biggest test yet though.

"He gave William Scull a good fight. He’s no mug but I believe somebody who is going to come and try to bring it, it’s going to leave those openings and will show just how good I really am.”