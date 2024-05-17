Dropped catches have been costly for Mawdesley so far this season in the Northern Premier League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mawdesley have the necessary quality and class within their ranks to flourish in the Northern Premier Cricket League, insists captain Lee Berrie.

But the skipper has urged his men to cut out the key mistakes which have so far prevented them from winning a game in the opening weeks of the season.

Newly promoted from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division after finishing runners-up last season, Berrie knew his men faced a step up in class this year.

However, despite losing their opening three games – twice to Leyland over the bank holiday weekend and last Saturday at Netherfield – Berrie has been pleased with the way his side have competed.

Mawedesley CC after winning promotion last season (photo: Mawdesley CC)

But in order to get on the right side of the results, he has urged his men to make the most of the chances they create.

Dropped catches have certainly hurt Mawdesley so far and the villagers are learning that they can’t keep handing good players lifelines if they are to be successful this year.

"I wouldn’t say it’s been a massive step up in class for us,” said Berrie. "I would say it’s more to do with the fielding, the catching, the chances.

"Apart from the game against Leyland on the bank holiday Monday, we were well in both of the other games, even winning both games.

"It was just a couple of small little errors which let us down like dropped catches. I think against Netherfield on Saturday, we dropped three catches early on so we could have had them 60-3 chasing 190-odd and so it could have been a totally different game then.

"They would have then had to start forcing the game but we allowed them to get up to 100-odd for two and the game was gone then."

The club’s professional this year is South African Dominic Hendricks. He scored an unbeaten 99 last Saturday and Berrie is confident he can be a huge asset this year.

"Dominic is working really well with everyone,” he added. “He has probably put in 20-odd hours of personal coaching with the team this week.

"With that kind of input, the players are going to improve and I think once we get on a roll, we will start to feel better at this level.

"Dominic plays First Class cricket back home and when he bats, he’s a proper player – he hits everything on the ground and will be a big asset.”

Meanwhile Berrie expects Garstang to be formidable opponents this weekend in the Northern League.

​The 2022 champions arrive at Rectory Field tomorrow fresh from registering their first win of the season last week.

Despite a stuttering opening couple of weeks to the campaign, many people expect the Riversiders to be challenging for the league title.

They have bolstered their ranks this season with the addition of batsman Ashton Charles from St Annes, while professional Imran Butt (above) is a Pakistani international who has featured in six Test matches.

Berrie said: "They have made a couple of new signings – their professional has played Test cricket for Pakistan and they have brought a lad in from St Annes.

"We are expecting a really tough game against them. I would have thought teams like Garstang and Chorley will be favourites for the title.

"I did actually think Kendal would be right up there with the players that they have recruited but they have had a slowish start.”

​Fixtures: Northern League – Chorley v Blackpool, Fleetwood v Longridge, Fulwood & Broughton v Settle, Kendal v St Annes, Mawdesley v Garstang, Netherfield v Euxton.