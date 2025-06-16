​Dominant Garstang make it three victories on the spin in Northern League

Tom Higson

​Garstang served notice of their Northern Premier League (NPL) title credentials on Saturday with an excellent 48-run victory over Leyland at the Riverside.

​The victory was their third of the season – the only slight blot on their copybook was the washout against Kendal earlier this month.

Indeed, it is Kendal who lead the way at the top of the table – just a point ahead of Ian Walling’s men.

Every facet of the Riverside’s game was in good working order as they posted a sizeable 221-3 off a rain-reduced 42 overs and then dismissed their opponents for 173.

The foundations of the hosts’ total was provided by Joseph Pearson and Sri Lanka pro Geeth Kumara. They put on 162 for the third wicket with the paid man smashing 76 off 87 deliveries, including five sixes and as many fours.

Pearson was slightly more circumspect as he remained unbeaten on 84 with seven fours and two maximums to his name.

Australian overseas ace Cory Cater then took 5-43, while Tom Higson – who had earlier struck 30 with the bat – returned figures of 3-15 as the home side eased to victory.

Leyland battled hard in reply with Lloyd Tennant hitting a half-century but it was not enough.

After three defeats, Longridge finally got their season up and running with a comprehensive home victory over Chorley at home.

The weather meant the match was reduced to 20 overs per side and the visitors had first use of the wicket.

Despite Keegan Petersen (36) and Will Moulton (30) getting starts, Chorley lost wickets at regular intervals.

They closed on 135-7 with Gabriel Dowthwaite picking up 3-27.

Longridge cantered to victory inside 18 overs as the opening pair of Taariq Chiecktey (76) and Joshua Mullin (38) remained unbeaten.

The former was particularly aggressive, smashing seven fours and four sixes.

​Fulwood & Broughton’s batting let them down on Sunday as they suffered a big defeat at the hands of Blackpool at Highfield.

​Former England spinner Simon Kerrigan took a superb 5-19 as he checked the visitors progress with the bat. They eventually closed on 182-9 with Ali Usman top scoring with 44.

In reply, F&B were bowled out for a disappointing 90 with only Ben Rosbottom (34) reaching double figures. Usman was the chief destroyer, taking a brilliant 6-20.

In Division Two, Vernon Carus got their season up and running with an emphatic nine-wicket victory over Great Eccleston at Factory Lane.

Youngster Muhammad Patel produced a superb spell of 4-31 off 10 overs to put the hosts in the driving seat.

The visitors were all out for 149, Mohamed Nadeem (34) was the top scorer. In reply, Vernons cruised to victory courtesy of a fine partnership between Matthew Timms and Haren Shetty.

They enjoyed a 150-run partnership with Timms smashing his 81 off 62 deliveries, including 10 fours and three sixes. Shetty was slightly more circumspect, although his half-century included four maximum hits.

Elsewhere, Penwortham were well beaten at Mawdesley, while Euxton crashed to a 88-run defeat at home to St Annes.

Barrow defeated Thonton Cleveleys and Carlisle got the better of Carnforth.

Preston opened their lead at the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division to six points at the weekend.

​They collected their sixth win out of seven, edging to a tight two-wicket win against Eccleston at West Cliff.

Imran Mehmood (4-20) ripped through the visitors’ top order and he was ably assisted by ShaidHusain Haji, who took three wickets, as Eccleston were dismissed for 110.

Wickets then tumbled during Preston’s reply as but Mehmood (36 not out) anchored the hosts to victory.

Morecambe are second after they enjoyed a thumping 140-run win at Penrith.

Alex Briggs, above, continued his fine form with a brilliant century, while skipper Luke Pearson hit 59 in the visitors’ total of 264 all out. In reply, Penrith were all out for 124. David Rhoda took 5-49.

Elsewhere, Kirkham & Wesham defeated Rufford, Lancaster got the better of Fylde and Torrisholme beat Heysham. Westgate won at Burneside.