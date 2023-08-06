News you can trust since 1886
Disappointment for Cardwell as England's bid for Netball World Cup glory ends in defeat

It was heartbreak for ​​Blackpool’s Eleanor Cardwell as England’s first appearance in a Netball World Cup final ended in a 61-45 defeat by Australia in Cape Town.
By Peter Storey
Published 6th Aug 2023, 18:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 18:52 BST

England had already beaten their opponents earlier in the group stages, and defeated reigning champions New Zealand to reach the final, but it was not to be their day.

Cardwell started at goal-shooter in an unchanged Roses line-up.

Australia got the game's first turnover and dominated the early stages, before England recovered to finish 13-13 at the end of the first quarter.

Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell in action for England against and Australia in Cape Town (Getty Images)Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell in action for England against and Australia in Cape Town (Getty Images)
Helen Housby and Eleanor Cardwell in action for England against and Australia in Cape Town (Getty Images)
But by the halfway stage the Diamonds looked more in control to open up a 27-23 lead, though Cardwell scored the final goal of the quarter to keep England in touching distance.

Cardwell and Helen Housby, who started at goal-attack, switched roles for the third quarter and Cardwell scored a brilliant goal while off balance, but Australia moved up a gear to open up a 10-goal lead as the quarter ended with England trailing 46-36.

Cardwell was back at goal-shooter for the final 15 minutes but there was no stopping the Diamonds.

