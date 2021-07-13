Diamond date for Preston Harriers' long distance star Patrick Dever

The long-distance runner will compete against some of the best in the world at the event, which is one of 14 elite athletics meeting held each summer.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough period in the sport over the past couple of months, rising from a virtual unknown to being billed as one of the rising stars in the world.

Last month, he became the UK champion at 5,000m and also won the 10,000m at a big event at inter-collegiate level in the USA.

Patrick Dever

Unfortunately, he narrowly missed out on selection to the Olympic Games– his performances coming too late in the day to earn a spot in Tokyo.

However, receiving a invitation to tonight’s meeting in Gateshead gives him the opportunity to showcase his abilities once more at elite level.

“It will be my first time competing in a Diamond League meeting,” said Dever, who attended Leyland St Mary’s High School and St Anne’s Primary School.

“I have always enjoyed watching the Diamond League meetings growing up – I have been watching them this season.

“I was watching one the other day held in Stockholm.

“It should be good getting to race against some of the best in the world.

“I imagine some of the people I will be racing against will be going to the Olympics so it will be good to test myself against them and see where I am at especially at the shorter distance of 3,000m.”