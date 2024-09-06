Vernon Carus cannot afford to rest on their laurels despite producing arguably their finest performance of the season last weekend.

That’s the message from skipper Wes Royle who guided his team to a superb win over leaders and title favourites Barrow in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division on Saturday.

The victory means Vernons are handily placed in fifth spot in the table with three games of the campaign left.

The teams who finish in the top six at the end of the summer will guarantee themselves a place in next season’s newly-formed Northern Premier Cricket League Division Two.

Vernons boast a 10-point lead over seventh-placed Lancaster and will be hoping to extend that gap this weekend when they head to rock-bottom Torrisholme.

"I said earlier in the season that the No.1 goal was to get a top-six spot and we have put ourselves in a good position to do that,” said Royle.

"We are not chasing, it’s in our hands so it’s a big three games that we have got coming up so that we can secure that place. Then it will be job done and then we can move on to the next challenge which will be next season.

"I think this season, certainly in the Prem, it’s been really competitive.

"I have said that to the lads – no matter whether we are playing top or bottom, it’s going to be tough.

"Obviously, we played Barrow and we came out on top, but equally I said to the lads that we can’t just expect to go Torrisholme this weekend, turn up and win because they can beat any team in this league.

"I think this season, it’s a good time for cricket – with the new pyramid coming in next season, it’s only going to promote teams being at the right level.”

Torrisholme have endured some tough results this season but picked up their first win last month against Rufford. And in many matches, they have been extremely competitive.

"My focus is totally on us this weekend,” Royle said. “It’s all about our attitudes and behaviours. It’s about making sure we go there and give them the respect that they deserve.

"If we do that, then we will be able to give the best account of ourselves because at the end of the day, nothing is done until it’s done. I don’t just want that top-six place, I want to finish the season with three wins and make sure it’s completely down to us.”

Royle described Vernons’ win over leaders Barrow as a complete performance.

​Vernons defeated the title favourites by 24 runs at Factory Lane. A dogged batting performance on a difficult wicket set up the bowlers who skittled Barrow for 123.

Muhammad Patel was the pick of the bowlers with 6-24 but he was ably assisted by Matthew Timms who returned figures of 3-32.

"That was the most complete performance that we have had this season,” said Royle.

“It was a tough wicket, we batted the overs.

"I think our top score with the bat was 38 from David Fisher but I think the top five all got above 10 and contributed in some way.

"We dug in and got ourselves to a really competitive total. We knew if we bowled in the right areas and stuck to our plans, we would stand a good chance.”

“It was a pretty even game, make no mistake, but I think we won the key moments.

"That is something which we have not done as much as I would have liked us to have done this season but it all came together.”

Fixtures:

Northern League: Chorley v Netherfield, Euxton v Kendal, Fleetwood v Mawdesley, Fulwood & Broughton v Leyland, Garstang v Longridge, St Annes v Blackpool.

Palace Shield Premier Division: Barrow v Carnforth, Eccleston v Thornton Cleveleys, Great Eccleston v Rufford, Lancaster v Penwortham, Penrith v Preston, Torrisholme v Vernon Carus.