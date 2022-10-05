Concentration is key for martial arts ace Adelaide Barnes

The Preston-based ace now hopes immediately ‘falling in love’ with the sport can fire her towards international success.

Barnes, 17, has certainly knuckled down since first taking to the mat, having claimed two second-place finishes at the British National Championships and a spot on the GB Development Squad.

Those successes have fuelled her desire to represent Team GB at the Olympics and despite the hours of dedication required to reach that level, Barnes says she is enjoying the ride.

Preston-based Adelaide Barnes

“They were like, ‘Oh, put her into martial arts to help her focus,’” she said.

“And I did taekwondo, stuck with it and it worked out. I totally fell in love with it. It's something that I look forward to every single day, and I never fell out of love with taekwondo.

“But the lows are getting tired, mentally, and physically being in the game of saying ‘I want this, this is what I want to do every day for the rest of my life’.”

Barnes, who was born in Wilmington, North Carolina, is a member of the Aldi’s Rising Stars programme, an initiative that supports 20 young athletes by providing a financial award to help with training and competition costs, while also delivering personal development opportunities through workshop sessions.

The Lancashire star is having to learn on her feet having come to the sport later than those she finds herself competing against, but insists she is relishing the challenge.

“I started late so I don't have a lot of ranking points,” she said. “At the minute I’m just trying my hardest to make sure that I get into the Grand Prix and be a top 60 athlete, so I'm up there getting ranking points.

“What I would do in my position is go to all these competitions, try to win as many fights as I could, rack up my ranking points, and then be able to get invited to things like the Olympics.”