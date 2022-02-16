Chorley’s Dave Ryding has no regrets after unlucky 13th-place finish in Beijing Olympic slalom
There was disappointment in Beijing for Chorley Winter Olympic skier Dave Ryding, who finished outside the medal positions as France’s Clement Noel took gold in the men’s slalom.
Noel posted a superb 1.44.09 on the back of a second run of 49.79 seconds.
Austria’s Johannes Strolz claimed silver and there was a bronze for Norway’s Sebastian Foss-Solevaag.
Ryding – who finished an unlucky 13th – said: “I left myself with way too much to do on the first run and for some reason I didn’t have my best skiing today.
“It’s slightly disappointing but at the same time, it’s very tight. I was missing my ‘A’ game really.”
But the Bretherton ace, 35, was philosophical after again finishing without a coveted medal in his fourth attempt in a Winter Games.
He added: “I’ve no regrets in my career. I always do what I can, you know?
“Every day I put out what I’ve got, that’s what I’ve always done.
“The Olympics won’t define me because I’ve had a great career but you always want to top it off with something special, but yeah, it wasn’t to be but I think I’ve got another year in me.
“I’ll keep trying, keep doing the World Cup and see what we can do next year.”