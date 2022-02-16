Chorley’s Dave Ryding has no regrets after unlucky 13th-place finish in Beijing Olympic slalom

Noel posted a superb 1.44.09 on the back of a second run of 49.79 seconds.

Austria’s Johannes Strolz claimed silver and there was a bronze for Norway’s Sebastian Foss-Solevaag.

Ryding – who finished an unlucky 13th – said: “I left myself with way too much to do on the first run and for some reason I didn’t have my best skiing today.

Dave Ryding of Team Great Britain walks out of the finish area following his run during the Men's Slalom Run 2 on day 12 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games (photo: Getty Images)

“It’s slightly disappointing but at the same time, it’s very tight. I was missing my ‘A’ game really.”

But the Bretherton ace, 35, was philosophical after again finishing without a coveted medal in his fourth attempt in a Winter Games.

He added: “I’ve no regrets in my career. I always do what I can, you know?

“Every day I put out what I’ve got, that’s what I’ve always done.

Dave Ryding during the Men's Slalom Run 2 (photo: Getty Images)

“The Olympics won’t define me because I’ve had a great career but you always want to top it off with something special, but yeah, it wasn’t to be but I think I’ve got another year in me.