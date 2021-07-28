Chorley swimming ace Anna Hopkin smashes British record at Olympic Games in Tokyo
Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin has broken the British record for the 100m freestyle event at the Tokyo Olympics.
The 24-year-old was timed at 52.75 in her heat to qualify for the semi-finals in third spot.
Australia's Emma McKeon set a new Olympic record of 52.13 to finish first with Hong Kong s Siobhan Haughey in second.
Tomorrow, Hopkin goes in the heats for the 50m freestyle.
