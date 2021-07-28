Chorley swimming ace Anna Hopkin smashes British record at Olympic Games in Tokyo

The 24-year-old was timed at 52.75 in her heat to qualify for the semi-finals in third spot.

Australia's Emma McKeon set a new Olympic record of 52.13 to finish first with Hong Kong s Siobhan Haughey in second.

Tomorrow, Hopkin goes in the heats for the 50m freestyle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anna Hopkin