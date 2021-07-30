Chorley swimming ace Anna Hopkin finishes seventh in the 100m individual freestyle final in Tokyo
Chorley swimming star Anna Hopkin was unable to sneak on to the podium after coming home seventh in the 100m individual freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics
The 24-year-old was always going to be up against it in a high quality field.
The former Chorley Marlin smashed the British record on Wednesday but that was only good enough to see her finish third in her heat.
In all fairness the two swimmers to finish ahead of her in the heats went on to claim gold and silver.
Australia s Emma McKeon was the winner, clocking a new Olympic record time of 51.96 to finish ahead of Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey in second who was timed at 52.27.
The bronze medal went to Cate Campbell, also of Australia, in a time of 52.52.
Hopkin was not too far away from a medal in terms of her time as she came home in 52.83.
The GB swimmer will be in the pool again later on Friday for the 50m freestyle heats.
