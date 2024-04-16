Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 27-year-old won a gold medal four years ago in Tokyo when she teamed-up with three other team-mates to win the 4x100 medley relay, setting a new world record in the process.

Hopkin will be aiming for similar success this year when the Olympics takes place in France.

She is part of a strong 33-athlete British swimming squad which will go gunning for medals across the English Channel this summer.

Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

As well as the relay, Hopkin is expected to compete as an individual too.

At this month’s British Swimming Championships, she rubber-stamped her place for Paris by defending her 50m freestyle event and was also victorious at the 100m freestyle race.