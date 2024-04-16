Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin named in GB squad for Paris Olympics

Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin will target Olympic glory later this year after being named in the Team GB squad for Paris 2024.
By Craig Salmon
Published 16th Apr 2024, 15:56 BST
The 27-year-old won a gold medal four years ago in Tokyo when she teamed-up with three other team-mates to win the 4x100 medley relay, setting a new world record in the process.

Hopkin will be aiming for similar success this year when the Olympics takes place in France.

She is part of a strong 33-athlete British swimming squad which will go gunning for medals across the English Channel this summer.

Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)
Chorley swimmer Anna Hopkin (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

As well as the relay, Hopkin is expected to compete as an individual too.

At this month’s British Swimming Championships, she rubber-stamped her place for Paris by defending her 50m freestyle event and was also victorious at the 100m freestyle race.

The Team GB squad is: Freya Anderson, Kieran Bird, Alex Cohoon, Freya Colbert, Leah Crisp, Kathleen Dawson, Tom Dean, Angharad Evans, Luke Greenbank, James Guy, Medi Harris, Lucy Hope, Anna Hopkin, Daniel Jervis, Joe Litchfield, Max Litchfield, Keanna MacInnes, Jonathon Marshall, Jack McMillan, Oliver Morgan, Eva Okaro, Honey Osrin, Hector Pardoe, Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, Matt Richards, Toby Robinson, Duncan Scott, Katie Shanahan, Laura Stephens, Jacob Whittle, James Wilby, Abbie Wood.

