​Chorley pleased with progress following transitional phase

Former Chorley wicketkeeper Harry Barclay is playing for Leamington this season

Director of Cricket Oliver Smith believes Chorley are exceeding their expectations this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The men from Windsor Park have certainly been in the midst of a transitional phase over the past year or.

Following their near-title miss in 2023 when they were beaten to top spot on the final day of the campaign by Kendal, Chorley saw their long-time skipper Andrew Holdsworth retire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other key players such as wicketkeeper batsman Harry Barclay and veteran bowler Ian Oakes depart.

Ben Simpkins was appointed captain on the eve of last season and, despite a tough campaign, managed to navigate the club to safety.

This summer has seen some promising signs with the team reaching the final of the Twenty20 Cup, losing to Kendal and the last eight of the 40 Over Cup.

They are also fourth in the table with a home game against Netherfield to come this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith said: "I think at the start of the season, if somebody was to say that we would have reached a League Cup quarter-final, got to the T20 final and be fourth in the league, I think we would have snapped their hands off.

"Compared to last season where it was a struggle – we went through a big transitional period with lots of people retiring or moving on.

"Ben Simpkins was only appointed skipper in February so last season was a case of trying to stay up, recruit over the winter and build.”