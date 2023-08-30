​Chorley keep their noses in front at the top of the table

​Andrew Holdsworth’s men got the better of neighbours Leyland on bank holiday Monday to remain three points clear of second-placed Kendal.

With two games of the season left, the men from Windsor Park could win the title this weekend if they beat Fleetwood away and Kendal fail to get the better of already-relegated Eccleston.

However, the likelihood is that the race will go right down to the wire.

Leyland v Chorley Cricket. Sam Steeple bowling for Chorley.

After the shock of losing to Eccleston at the weekend, Chorley produced a composed display to brush aside Leyland at Fox Lane.

Sam Steeple’s fine 4-38 maintained control in the field as the hosts closed on 138-8. Zak Willox top scored with 27.

In reply, the visitors cruised to victory for the loss of two wickets with Joshua Pistorious hitting an unbeaten 63, including six fours and two sixes.

Kendal remain in the hunt after three-wicket win at Netherfield, who posted 132 all out. Aryan Varsani hit 39 but Kuldeep Singh’s 6-39 turned the tide in the visitors’ favour.

The hosts battled hard in the field, but Finlay Richardson’s unbeaten 66 proved crucial.

Third-placed Garstang still have an outside chance of defending their crown although they have to win both their games and hope the top two slip up.

They were far too strong for Eccleston, dismissing them for an embarrassing 33 at Doctors Lane. Skipper Danny Gilbert produced a scintillating performance, taking eight wickets for just six runs.

Earlier, Michael Walling had struck 99 and Joseph Pearson had hit 49 in the visitors’ total of 204-5.

Elsewhere, Longridge warmed-up for this weekend Lancashire Cup final with a win over Penrith by 35 runs. James Whitehead fired a half-century, while Matthew de Villiers and Jake Durnell took three wickets each.