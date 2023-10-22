Chorley boxer jack Catterall wants Josh Taylor rematch after victory over legend Jorge Linares

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Catterall was back in the ring for only a second time since his controversial split-decision loss to Scotland’s Taylor in Glasgow last year and was pushed all the way by veteran Linares.

Linares showed his class by taking Catterall the distance at the M&S Bank Arena, but the 30-year-old was able to land enough combinations to earn the 28th victory of his career and open the door for a 2024 bout with Taylor or the winner of Devin Haney versus Regis Prograis for the WBC belt.

Venezuelan boxer Linares entered this contest on a three-fight losing streak, although was unbeaten on his three visits to the UK and arguably claimed the opening round on Merseyside.

Jack Catterall celebrates after winning he Super Lightweight bout against Jorge Linares at the M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool.

An accidental clash of heads in round two left Linares with a cut above the right eye but Catterall had started to find his rhythm and unleashed a flurry of blows late in the fifth round that hurt the 38-year-old.

Linares made it to the bell and provided a good response in round six before Catterall eased back into his routine with enough work in the latter rounds to clinch victory, with the judges scoring the fight 116-112, 117-111 and 116-112.

Catterall told BBC Five Live Sport Extra: “We knew he was going to bring it. I am probably my harshest critic and I probably could have done more in there, but the respect was there and I gained 12 valuable rounds with a legend.

“I was headlining tonight in Liverpool and I probably gave him a bit too much respect but again lesson learned.”