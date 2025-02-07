Chorley boxer Jack Catterall has labelled Arnold Barboza as a B-class fighter, ahead of their showdown next weekend

Jack Catterall got the opportunity to size up his next opponent last night at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

Chorley boxing ace had his first official ‘face-off’ with American Arnold Barboza Jr ahead of their super lightweight world title eliminator next weekend.

The pair are due to meet in the ring on Saturday, February 15, at the Manchester Arena with the winner guaranteed a shot at the world title next.

There appeared to be no love lost when the pair squared up against each other and afterwards, Catterall questioned his opponent’s record.

The 33-year-old American – who is around 18 months older than his opponent – is undefeated in 31 fights, although the Chorley man felt he was defeated by Sean McComb in his next to last fight.

Catterall also felt Barboza benefitted from a below par performance from fellow countryman Jose Carlos Ramirez in his last outing in November.

Catterall told Boxing Scene: “I respect his ability, but I don’t think he’s a great fighter, I think he’s average, I think he’s a B-class fighter.

"I can only think of two opponents that he’s boxed, Sean McComb, who beat him, and Ramirez, who I didn’t think was on the best form that night.

“I’m gonna knock him out next Saturday.”

In the feisty exchange at the face-off, Barboza replied: “I’m overall a better fighter than him,” said Barboza. “He called me a B fighter but I think the only thing special about him is that he’s a lefty. But we’ll find out February 15.”