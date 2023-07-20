The youngsters have been taking part in five sessions of the ‘Bullseye Maths’ programme, which included guest appearances from star players.

Supported by numeracy charity Maths One Toast, Bullseye Maths was introduced in 2022 as a fun and inclusive way to promote numeracy after studies found that children’s numeracy levels had been affected during the pandemic.

Alongside an online portal at pdc.tv/maths, in-school sessions are run by staff from Nottingham College’s Room 180 Academy which include a combination of numeracy exercises and darts-based games.

Jose de Sousa was one of the players at Farington's Lever House Primary School as part of Bullseye Maths Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

This week’s activities were opened on Monday, when Steve Beaton and Jose de Sousa joined year five and six pupils across two sessions at Lever House Primary School in Farington.

Tuesday then saw Ryan Searle and Brendan Dolan take part in two separate sessions with pupils at Fleetwood’s Shakespeare Primary School.

A group of pupils from Fleetwood’s Flakefleet Primary School then visited the Winter Gardens on Wednesday morning for the week’s final session, which was attended by PDC referee Russ Bray.

Pupils from Flakefleet Primary School visited the Winter Gardens as part of Bullseye Maths on Wednesday Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Room 180 Academy’s Gary Horsley said: “We’ve had a fantastic three days and it’s been brilliant to see over 150 pupils get the chance to experience Bullseye Maths sessions.

“The pupils across all five sessions really got involved and you could see the enthusiasm they had for maths which was then adapted into the darts-based activities.