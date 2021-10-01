Chester stages their final meeting of the season

Chester racecourse

The action gets underway at 1.55pm and concludes at 5.20pm. The ground at the track is currently Soft and showers are forecast during racing. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and you can find more Chester tips from OLBG1.55pm Apprentice Handicap (7f)

Mayaas looked in need of his comeback run and is respected along with course and distance scorer Master Zoffany. However, preference is for The Kodi Kid. He is another winner over course and distance but he shaped with promise on his first run for Charlie Fellowes when fourth at Chester last month and is taken to score here.

Selection: The Kodi Kid

2.30pm Handicap (5f)

Major Jumbo looks sure to go well having scored at the track before, whilst course and distance scorers Gabrial The Devil and Militia are other leading players. However, Bossipop has been knocking at the door with two good efforts in defeats and he is taken to land this event.

Selection: Bossipop

3.05pm Novice Stakes (5f)

Live in The Dream scored on the All-Weather on debut, but needs to translate that form to the turf having finished seventh on this surface last time out. Lotus Rose is another to watch having finished fourth at Newcastle last time out, but preference is for Lucy Lulu. He scored at Doncaster on debut and has run a number of good races in defeat, including at Chester when fourth on herl attest start. She is taken to score.

Selection: Lucy Lulu

3.40pm Fillies’ Handicap (7f)

Gometra Ginty has won two of her last three runs and is respected along with the consistent Rani Of Jhansi. However, preference is for Flying West. The four-year-old posted a career best when second at Sandown last time out on soft ground and with conditions in her favour, she is taken to score here.

Selection: Flying West

4.15pm Novice Stakes (1m 2f)

Serena’s Symphony is a half-sister to Group One scorer Zabeel Prince and makes appeal on debut. However, this is all about Gaassee who shaped with plenty of promise when third at Lingfield earlier this month and the son of Sea The Stars should have improved plenty for that effort and is taken to shed the maiden tag at the second time of asking.

Selection: Gaassee

4.48pm Handicap (1m 5f)

Former Ebor hero Nakeeta is high on the shortlist following two good runs in defeat, whilst Euro Implosion is respected following a good second last time out. However, Sophar Sogood scored at Chester last time out over a shorter trip and he is taken to score again.

Selection: Sophar Sogood

5.20pm Handicap (1m 2f)

Pretty Fair is a fascinating runner having scored at Salisbury in May. She found the step up to Listed company too tough when beaten at Longchamp last time out. However, she remains in the could be anything category given she is a daughter of Oaks winner Talent and she gets the vote in the finale.