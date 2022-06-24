Chester stages Friday evening racing action

Chester racecourse

The action gets underway at 5.40pm and concludes at 8.35pm. The going at the track is currently Good, Good to firm in places with watering taking place at the track. Showers are forecast during the day. We have previewed the pick of the action and we find the best odds on the SBK Sportsbook AppThe feature race of the evening is the £21,690 Fillies’ Handicap over 10 furlongs at 7.25pm. A classy field of six line up for the contest, including Terra Mitica for Sir Michael Stoute. A daughter of Group One scorer Ulysses, she opened her account at the third time of asking at Chelmsford in April. Vazire is a fascinating runner having scored in good style at Chester in May before filling fourth in a competitive handicap at Sandown earlier this month.

Other interesting runners include Electress who is a daughter of Irish 1000 Guineas heroine Just The Judge. She was second at Goodwood in October on her latest start and is now pitched into handicap company for this assignment.

Course and distance scorer Golden Melody was fourth last time out, but also commands respect along with Makinmedoit who was third in the Lingfield Oaks Trial and clearly is one of the class acts in this event. Crema Inglesa was third at Goodwood in May and is another who warrants closer attention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Novice Stakes at 6.15pm boasts a prize fund of £12,597 and is run over seven furlongs. Mystical Applause was successful at Salisbury on his second start and is clearly worth attention as he looks to defy a penalty in this event. The son of Aclaim looks the type to progress further for Royal Ascot winning trainer Harry Eustace. Duchray is yet to open his account in four starts, but is another to command respect.

However, Mlle Chanel is a fascinating runner. A daughter of Bobby’s Kitten, her sibilings include the talented Cap Francias and she makes plenty of appeal from a breeding perspective. Queenmambo has disappointed in two starts so far in her career and needs a career best to get involved in this event.

Chester Selections

5.40pm Manaslu

6.15pm Mlle Chanel

6.50pm Gabrial The Wire

7.25pm Electress

8.00pm Brains