Captain Thomas Foster is on form with century in romp for Eccleston

​Thomas Foster produced a captain’s innings to help Eccleston register their first victory of the season in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division.

​The skipper struck a fine 119, hitting 17 fours and one six, as Ecc brushed aside Westgate at Doctors Lane.

He provided the platform for Jadeja Edwards to blast a destructive 55 off 35 deliveries, including three maximums, as the hosts closed on 276-5.

Foster then took three early wickets as Westgate slumped to 21-4.

They eventually fell 117 runs short despite Jack Mansfied’s 44. Rhys Simms chipped-in with three wickets.

Preston made it three successive wins to continue their 100% start to the summer.

They are second in the table, two points behind leaders Morecambe.

Sajid Patel's men trounced Burneside at West Cliff by 175 runs with Navazish Ali continuing his fine form, hitting a brilliant century.

His 123 came off 95 deliveries and included 19 fours and three sixes and helped the hosts post 276 all out. Imran Mehmood then took 5-27, ably supported by Arif Gamgori (3-24) as the visitors were bowled out for 101.

Other results: Fylde bt K&W by six wickets; Rufford bt Lancaster by two wickets; Morecambe bt Torrisholme by six wickets; Heysham bt Penrith by six wickets.