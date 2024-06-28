​Captain Robbie Sumner eager to Pen a new chapter for club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Penwortham captain Robbie Sumner concedes the past few years have been a difficult time for the club.

​Once one of the strongest outfits in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, the men from Middleforth Green never finished outside of the top two for the period between 2010 and 2013.

They won the title in 2011 and finished runners-up to arch-rivals Vernon Carus on three occasions.

However, the past few years has seen the club fall on hard times in terms of the results

Penwortham skipper Robbie Sumner

Relegation from the Premier Division has appeared to be on the cards on a number of occasions, but the club have just about managed to survive by the skin of their teeth.

Sumner admits the club has been in a transitional stage, but believes they are now over the worst and are looking to start challenging again.

"It has been tough these past five, six, seven years,” Sumner said. "It has been tough going.

"A lot of the experienced, older lads who played for years and years and played to a good level, they all retired and left the club.

"They left the club in a bit of a vulnerable place so we’ve had to fight off relegation for a number of years, but I think we are back on the up again.

"One hundred per cent, we have been in a transitional phase. It’s my second year as a captain – I took over from Ashley Billington, he did it for five years.

"He did a great job in terms of keeping the club afloat considering that we reduced ourselves to just three senior teams a few years back.

"But we are in a good place at the minute. We have managed to grow it back up to five teams again and we’ve got a booming junior section.

"I just think in the next few years, we are in a really good place to kick on.”

Penwortham, who defeated Lancaster last Saturday, travel to third-placed Great Eccleston this weekend.

"They are an experienced side with a mixture of youth in there,” said Sumner.

“A lot of their older lads have been there for years and know how to play their ground.

"I personally find it a tough ground to play cricket at but coming off the back of a really good win against Lancaster, we are feeling positive.”

​Sumner believes the destiny of this season’s title race is not a foregone conclusion.

He insists this season’s competition is as competitive as it’s been in recent years.

Barrow may have opened up a little bit of a gap at the top, but below them just 25 points separate Carnforth in second and eighth-placed Penwortham.

Pen have already beaten Carnforth in the league and were narrowly beaten by the leaders by just three wickets earlier this month.

"You have seen the league, there are no real consistent results,” said Sumner. “Certainly the teams in the lower half of the table are capable of beating the top teams.

"In previous years, there’s been big frontrunners like Fleetwood, Euxton last year. There are no teams that you come up against where you think we are going to struggle to get points out of this game.

"I feel like every week, it’s really competitive and I feel like the division is in a very good place in terms of competition.”

​Fixtures: Northern League Division One – Chorley v Settle, Euxton v St Annes, Fleetwood v Leyland, Fulwood & Broughton v Mawdesley, Garstang v Blackpool, Kendal v Netherfield.