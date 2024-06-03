​Bumble set for Lancashire debut at Leyland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Former England batsman David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd will make his debut for Lancashire Over-70s on Thursday at Leyland Cricket Club.

​The legendary former player, coach, umpire turned commentator will feature for the Red Rose in their fixture against Staffordshire at the Stanning Memorial Ground.

It will be the first time Lloyd has stood on a cricket field in a playing capacity since turning out for hometown club Accrington in the Lancashire League 15 years ago.

The 77-year-old – who made more than 400 First Class appearances, including nine Tests for his country – has been enticed to play by former Lancashire bowler and Leyland skipper David Makinson, who is a member of the over-70s squad.

David Lloyd will play for Lancashire Over-70s (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Lloyd said: “There was a call from David Makinson which went through to one of my sons about playing and I thought, ‘What a good idea!’

"I just thought, ‘I would quite like to do that’.

"But since then I have thought, ‘What have you done!

"I had no kit, but I have gone out and bought myself some whites and then I found a sweater.

"I have got my Accrington Cricket Club shirt and New Balance have very kindly said they will supply me with a new hat, gloves and a pair of shoes.

"But as I speak, they haven’t arrived yet so I am panicking a little bit.”

Lancashire Over-70s have lost their previous two games this summer against Warwickshire and Yorkshire.

And they will be looking to the former England ace – who has a Test double hundred to his name – to help break their losing streak this summer.

"I am not the pro,” quipped Lloyd. “When you’re the pro, you’re expected to do the business. So in this instance, I am just like everybody else – I am one of the pensioners.

"But what I have been told, which is a little bit scary, is that the games are very competitive. I am thinking, ‘Come on, we’re all over 70 for goodness sake.”