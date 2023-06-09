Big Interview: Chorley ace Oliver Stirrup eager to write his name in wrestling history

Shirley Crabtree, aka Big Daddy, ​Martin Austin Ruane, otherwise known as Giant Haystacks and Darren Kenneth Matthews – William Regal – became household names in the 1980s.

Grappling in leotards and various other eccentric attire became a Saturday afternoon staple on television as wrestling enjoyed a surge in popularity.

It may have been scripted and the action make-believe, but the sport in the 1980s developed a cult following.

Oliver Stirrup in action

It caught the imagination across the pond in the USA as well, where WWE became primetime entertainment for the masses and catapulted Regal and Barrett – real name Stuart Bennett – to worldwide fame.

While wrestling in the UK does not quite enjoy the same sort of profile it once did, Chorley’s rising wrestling star Oliver Stirrup is keen to make a name for himself on the national and international stages.

The 17-year-old began wrestling almost a decade ago after discovering he had a particular talent and strength for tackling when he took up the sport of rugby with Chorley Panthers.

He was encouraged to try his luck and joined Aspull Warriors – a wrestling club in Wigan.

Chorley wrestler Oliver Stirrup

Ever since his first foray into the sport, Stirrup has never looked back.

After impressing at club and inter-club level, Stirrup was invited to attend sessions for the northern regional squad who train at the British Wrestling Academy in Manchester.

His hard work and dedication paid off as in 2018, he won both the English and British Champion Freestyle Wrestling titles in his weight division and age category.

He has gone on to become a multiple national champion – becoming British champion for his age group once again last month.

Now part of the Team GB set-up, Stirrup has competed across Europe including in countries such as France, Austria, Sweden and Spain.

Last year, he was invited to attend the Commonwealth Games as part of the England Futures team which gave him an insight into competing at elite level.

This week, he flies out to Albania to take part in the European Championships where he will compete in the Under-17s category at 65kg.

While the competition will be stiff, Stirrup is confident of a podium finish and has targeted gold.

"I am medalling at pretty much every competition that I am entering,” said Stirrup, who trains three hours per day, six days a week.

"I am not turning up and getting beaten in the first round, it’s always semi-finals or finals.

“I won the British Championships again last month and I won three matches and beat everybody within about 20 seconds.

"But I would say the standard abroad is better than it is at home so the European Championships will be tough.”

A good showing in Albania could propel the youngster to the World Championships and next year he could start pitting himself against adults.

His dream is to one day to compete at the Olympic Games and has not yet ruled out winning a place for next year’s event in Paris which would be some feat.

"I think Paris could be on the cards,” said Stirrup, who believes he will move up to 75kg weight category in the future. “I don’t think it’s impossible. I will be 18-years-old when the Olympics happen and it’s just about putting the work in.

"I will be competing against men next year but realistically I am already competing against men now in training.

"I don’t ever really come up against somebody who is my age. I know what I am getting in to, I know how strong you have to be.

"But 100% I want to compete at the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games, Senior World Championships in the future.

"If I win two rounds at the Euros this month then I will automatically go to the Worlds and then that puts the Olympics and Commonwealths on the radar.”

While Stirrup’s aim’s in the short to mid term is competing at the highest level he can, he also has one eye on the future.

The possibility of moving to the States and joining WWE could be an option, but he has set his sights on following in the footsteps of Clitheroe cage fighter Michael Bisping and competing in UFC.

“I think money-wise UFC is an option,” said Stirrup, whose dad Wayne, mum Julie and older brother Jake are all extremely supportive.

"If I do well in the future at Olympic and Commonwealth level, then UFC could be on the cards.”

Currently, the young wrestler is studying engineering at Runshaw College, in Preston, and may decide to complete a scholarship programme in the USA.