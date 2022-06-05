Baton Relay between Fylde schools ahead of Lancashire School Games in Blackpool

Colours of red, white and blue adorned the route in the run up to the Platinum Jubilee weekend celebrations as the baton started in St Annes and finished in Freckleton, visiting a host of village schools in between.

Taking the baton on its journey on two wheels is the latest creative mode of transport adopted to relay it around the Red Rose County, which has involved everything from children running to carrying it on horseback.

This year’s Lancashire School Games is the first to have a baton relay and it is inspired by the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

Lee Cadwallader leaves AKS with the SPAR Lancashire School Games baton, which arrived from Lytham Hall Park on the baton relay Picture: SAM FIELDING

The baton is visiting all 12 of Lancashire’s districts, plus the unitary authorities of Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool. It will finish in Blackpool’s Stanley Park on Tuesday 5th July at the celebration finale.

Lee Cadwallader, School Games Organiser for the Wyre and Fylde District said: “We had an absolute blast on the bikes and scooters taking the baton around the schools as we gear up to the big event in Blackpool in July.

“The enthusiasm the children have shown for welcoming the baton has been absolutely brilliant, and I’d like to thank all of the schools for embracing it wholeheartedly.

“We can’t wait for the baton to return to Wyre in a couple of weeks’ time for the final stages of the relay before our first celebration event in three years due to the pandemic.”

The Lancashire School Games baton arrives at Ribby-with-Wrea from Kirkham Grammar Picture: SAM FIELDING

The SPAR Lancashire School Games are run by Active Lancashire and the School Games Organiser Network. The Games provide children and young people with the opportunities to have fun, develop skills, and achieve personal bests through activities and competitions across the academic year.

The aim of the 2022 Games is to help young people recover from the effects of pandemic, and support those who may have been impacted the most.

You can find out more about James Hall & Co. Ltd, SPAR UK’s primary wholesaler and distributor for the North of England, at www.jameshall.co.uk.