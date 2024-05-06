Baker bamboozles Mawd’s batters to secure Leyland win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The off-spinner took 5-31 as Leyland enjoyed a fine 68-run victory over Mawdesley at Fox Lane.

He was given some excellent support by Iain Critchley (3-9) and Kurtis Watson (2-33) as the visitors were bowled out for just 99.

Earlier, the hosts batted first and got off to a strong start with Cross (24) and James Critchley (34) putting on 61 for the first wicket.

The innings was given further impetus by professional Ross Bretherton who scored 34 as Leyland closed on 167-7. Neil O’Malley and Matthew Parkinson took two wickets apiece for Mawdesley.

Fulwood & Broughton succumbed to a disappointing defeat at home to Fleetwood.

However, things were looking bright for the hosts when Jon Fenton and Chris Brookes – who both took 4-19 – reduced the visitors to 19-4.

However, a fine knock of 48 from Jeremy Davies, which included two sixes, and some late order support from Matthew Siddall (27 not out) enabled Fleetwood to push their total past three figures.

Chasing 108 for victory, F&B had the worst possible start when Matthew Smith was removed in the opening over without a run on the board.

Things did not get much better as Matthew Siddall (4-25) and Vathsal Govind (4-15) ran amok dismissing F&B for a paltry 63. Fenton was the only shinning light for the hosts with the bat.

It was a similar story for Longridge as they well beaten by Netherfield at Chipping Road.

The hosts batted first and were dismissed for 75 off 27.2 overs. Samuel Medhurst and Matt Jackson were the executioners-in-chief taking four wickets apiece.

In reply, Netherfield raced to victory inside 15 overs. Josh Dixon finished unbeaten on 25.

Elsewhere, Chorley’s home match against Garstang was abandoned as was Euxton’s home match against Blackpool.