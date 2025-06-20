Aussie ace ​Jaxon Cornford has potential to excite for Vernon Carus

By Craig Salmon
Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:00 BST
​Australian overseas ace Jaxon Cornford has the ability to be one of the standout stars of the Northern Premier League’s Division Two this season.

​Vernon Carus’ young batting all-rounder has already served notice of his ability this season with 332 runs with the bat.

And his potential with the ball in hand was illustrated during a spell of 6-33 against Mawdesley earlier in the season.

Captain Wes Royle said: “We have created a link over the past three years with Western Australia so he’s come from the same area as our overseas players from the past couple of years.

"He’s settled in really well, scoring runs, doing a good job, and has chipped-in with the ball when called upon.”

Vernons have also bolstered their batting line-up with the acquisition of Haren Shetty, who has joined from Grimsargh.

"Haren has boosted our batting line-up,” added Royle.

“He scored a century earlier in the season and has looked good."

