Anthony Joshua insists he will sign a deal to face Tyson Fury

Fury set Joshua’s camp the ultimatum, insisting he will walk away and find another opponent for his next WBC title defence if the deal cannot be done.

Speaking on an Instagram Live on Sunday, Joshua responded: “It ain’t in my hands – it’s with a legal team. That’s why you hire lawyers.

“You know the history of boxing – make sure you get your legal terms right.

Tyson Fury had set a deadline for terms to be agreed for a fight with Anthony Joshua Picture: Getty Images

“So of course I’m going to sign the contract – it’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”

However, Hearn told the Seconds Out YouTube channel: “There is no chance this fight will get signed by Monday. There is no need for this fight to get signed by Monday.

“If he doesn’t (want to fight Joshua), and I guess he doesn’t, then he’ll do what he’ll do and the fans might even fall for it.

“We have a meeting on Monday, with DAZN, with BT, with everybody, but it’s going to take time.

“If he wants to put a time frame on it of Monday then it’s clear to the whole public he doesn’t want the fight.

“It’s not going to get signed on Monday so, if he’s walking away on Monday, the fight’s off.”

Fury made the offer to Joshua on social media earlier this month after it became clear a bout with Oleksandr Usyk would not happen until next year.

Speaking to BT Sport on Saturday, Fury expressed frustration with the delay and maintained he was not prepared to wait any longer for the deal to be sealed.

He said: “They have had the opportunity to agree to this fight for about a month.

“They have had the contract for over a week, still not signed, still a few more excuses they are going to come back with.