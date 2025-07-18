Amateur stars must play their part in Chorley title challenge

Chorley pro Keegan Petersen in action for South Africa last year against New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

​Chorley’s hopes of enjoying a glorious crescendo to the summer will hinge on their amateurs continuing to produce the goods.

​That’s the view of director of cricket Oliver Smith who believes in Keegan Petersen, the club boasts the best professional in the Northern Premier League (NPL).

The South African Test batsman has already served notice of his undoubted quality in the opening months of the season.

He has passed four figures in terms of runs scored across all formats – helping the club reach the final of the T20 competition and the quarter-finals of the 40 Over Cup.

However, it is in the NPL Division One where Petersen’s experience could prove crucial over the second half of the season.

Chorley currently sit in third spot – 15 points behind current leaders Kendal, who they host this weekend at Windsor Park.

A victory would throw the title race wide open and Smith insists his men can challenge at the top, but they cannot just rely on Petersen.

Players such as all-rounders Edwin Moulton and 17-year-old Miller Childs and bowler Sam Steeple have certainly made significant contributions so far and that will need to continue if the the club is to have any designs on winning the league for the first time in 45 years.

"I think the big thing for us this year is the amateur performances,” said Smith.

"That is probably what we lacked last year – we lacked amateur performances in general.

"Marques Ackerman, our pro last year, was out on his own and nobody else really contributed with the bat.

"Whereas this year, we have got various players contributing. Keegan is our pro and that is what he is paid to do.

"But Ed Moulton is batting at three and he is arguably having a career best season with the bat.

"Miller Childs has already surpassed what he did last year and you’ve got people like Will Moulton contributing in the middle order.

"You can have the best pro, but what we have really worked on over the winter is that amateur contribution.

"If they continue as they are doing, then I believe we will be right up there at the end of the season."

Smith insists revenge will not be a factor for this weekend when they face Kendal.

The two sides clashed less than a week ago when Kendal prevailed in a dramatic Twenty20 final at Nether-field’s Parkside Road.

A superb 71 from Will Moulton (above), including six maximum hits, saw Chorley post 195-4.

But Kendal chased down the target with just two wickets and three balls to spare.

Just 15 points separate Kendal to Chorley, who are in third spot.

“In the final, we were excellent with the bat,” said Smith.

“Will Moulton was fantastic. It was some of the best hitting that I have ever seen.

“We got 195 but Kendal just got off to a flyer in reply, but we took it all the way; to the last over.

“I don’t think it we will be looking at it as revenge.

“We know they have got some dangerous players but so have we.”

​NL Div 1: Blackpool v Settle, Chorley v Kendal, Fulwood & Broughton v Leyland, Longridge v Fleetwood, Netherfield v Garstang.

NL Div 2: Carlisle v Penwortham, Carnforth v TC, Euxton v Barrow, Mawdesley v Vernon Carus, St Annes v Great Eccleston.

PS: Burneside v Preston, Heysham v Penrith, K&W v Fylde, Rufford v Lancaster, Torrisholme v Lancaster, Westgate v Eccleston.