All the fun of Red Rose’s festival of cricket

Lancashire Lightning take on Northants Steelbacks

Lancashire Cricket’s Family Festival returns to Old Trafford tomorrow, as Lancashire Lightning take on Northants Steelbacks in the Vitality Blast, starting 1pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lightning have made a flying start to their North Group campaign and currently sit top of the table.

The family festival is set to be another great day out with live music, free kids cricket games, street food and drink stalls, circus acts, face painting and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After winning the Indian Premier League for the first time on Tuesday with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lancashire and England all-rounder Liam Livingstone is expected to make his return to action

Livingstone said: "I am really excited to play in this summer's Vitality Blast with Lancashire Lightning - I love playing at Emirates Old Trafford and I love playing for Lancashire.

"This year I will have even more opportunities to play for the red rose throughout the Blast campaign, we've got a really strong squad, and we have a proud record, particularly at home, in the group stages.

"Hopefully I can have a big involvement in us doing something special as a team in T20 cricket this year, ten years on from 2015 it would be really nice to go on and win another."

Tickets for all of Lancashire Lightning’s four remaining home matches in the Vitality Blast are now available, with advance pricing offering a £5 discount on adult tickets purchased before matchday.