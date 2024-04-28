Alex ​Keay stands down as director of rugby at Preston Grasshoppers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keay’s Sporting Gap Years business is growing exponentially which now requires much more of his time and efforts.

He said: “I would like to thank the club, players and the members for my warm reception in returning to Hoppers. I hope you have enjoyed watching the style of rugby we have implemented and I wish the club every success in the future.

“I will make sure to keep coming to watch and support the boys, once a Hopper, always a Hopper, and it will be nice to support the boys with a beer in my hand on the other side of the railings for a change.

Preston Grasshoppers director of rugby Alex Keay is stepping down

“I have made some very special friends at the club and Hoppers will always have a special place in my heart."

Mike Bailey, Chairman of Rugby, said: “Alex re-joined the club after 13 very successful years at Durham University, winning five National Championships. At the time Hoppers were bottom of the league and battling to stay in National Two.

“Since then we have re-established ourselves in National Two playing an exciting brand of Rugby that has thrilled players, members and supporters alike.

“Alex is a very knowledgeable rugby man and has been popular with players and coaches and we are pleased he has agreed to help as a volunteer advisor to players, coaches and the club when needed.

“We are forever grateful for the dedication, focus and direction Alex has given to us here at the club and we hope for his legacy to continue with the hard work he has carried out over the past year in bringing the current team together for the upcoming season.