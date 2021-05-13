Aintree set for competitive Friday night action

Aintree racecourse stages a competitive meeting on Friday evening

Fresh from Rachael Blackmore’s historic success as the first female rider to win the Grand National, Friday’s contest also looks high on quality.

The action at the track gets underway at 5.20pm, with the finale at 8.35pm. We have previewed the pick of the action with help from OLBG.comThe feature race of the evening is the £18,500 Handicap Chase at 7.00pm. 11 runners go to post for the valuable contest and includes top-weight Minellacelebration. A winner over course and distance, the 11-year-old unseated-rider in the Grand National, before finishing a fine third at Uttoxeter on his latest start. He looks of serious interest with conditions to suit.

Irish raider Go Another One has plenty of smart form in his back catalogue and finished a valiant sixth in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival. Popular 11-year-old Potters Legend bounced back to form with an effortless win at Fakenham last time out and has to be respected along with Sir Ivan who also brings winning form to the table having scored at Newbury in March.

Versatility had the race won at Kempton last time out, before unseating-rider at the final fence and he has to be respected if none the worse for that mishap, whilst Tommy Rapper would be a danger if able to recapture the same form as when scoring at Fontwell in October.

Johnbb was an excellent second in a competitive Graded event at Aintree last time out and looks to be a leading player for this event, along with Quarenta who boasts smart winning form this term, but was only third at Kempton on his latest start.

Elsewhere on the card, the £15,000 Handicap Hurdle at 6.25pm is another fascinating event. Courtandbould enjoyed a fine season for Fergal O’Brien which included three victories and a fine second in Graded company at Chepstow. This flat track should play to his strengths and he is respected.

Proschema represents Dan and Harry Skelton and comes into the race on the back of three wins from his last four starts. He impressed with the manner of his victory at Cheltenham last month and is respected despite an 11lb rise.

Sebastopol has finished a fine second on his last two starts and demands plenty of respect with this flat, galloping track likely to play to his strengths, whilst Pileon has been placed at a Cheltenham Festival, but was well-beaten behind Proschema last time out.

Giovanni Change is a fascinating contender given he has won his last two starts at Market Rasen in fine fashion. This demands more, but he is respected, whilst No Comment has plenty of smart form in his back catalogue and would be a danger if rediscovering his best. However, he was disappointing in two runs at Cheltenham recently.

Others who warrant a mention include classy mare Irish Roe who finished a respected third in Listed company at Cheltenham in October, along with Ask Paddington who recorded a smooth success at Hexham last time out and is open to further progression.

